Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Receives $32.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.06.

BHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NYSE BHC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,777,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,835,365. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 84.58% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 279,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Paulson acquired 1,628,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $25,850,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,680,446 shares of company stock valued at $61,478,451 over the last 90 days. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 375.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 950,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after buying an additional 750,922 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 785,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,495,000 after buying an additional 251,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

