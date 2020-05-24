Beam Trading Down 3% Over Last Week (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Beam coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00003713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. During the last seven days, Beam has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $20.40 million and $102.58 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004497 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000249 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 62,407,320 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

