Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.86. Best Buy has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $91.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. ValuEngine raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Best Buy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

In other news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $47,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,730.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $80,136.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,296.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,602 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,169. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

