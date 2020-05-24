BidaskClub Lowers Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silgan from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Silgan from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Silgan currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.83.

NASDAQ:SLGN remained flat at $$32.38 on Thursday. 542,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,081. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.97. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $176,415.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 2,532 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $84,315.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Silgan by 28.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,315,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,245,000 after buying an additional 958,307 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,165,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,873,000 after acquiring an additional 210,160 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silgan by 4,705.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,275,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,294 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Silgan by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,160,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,135,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Silgan by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,018,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

