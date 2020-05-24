BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCPC. BidaskClub upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.30.

TCPC stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.97. 340,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,695. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($3.11). The firm had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.37 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 33.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.44%.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, CFO Paul L. Davis acquired 3,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $37,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajneesh Vig acquired 10,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $83,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,522.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,500 shares of company stock worth $249,175 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 34,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.5% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. 31.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

