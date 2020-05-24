Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.31.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.
Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.81. 631,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,443. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.
Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
