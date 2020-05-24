Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.31.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.81. 631,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,443. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 20,898 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

