BOScoin Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $46,210.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00055980 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000318 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000194 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

