Bread Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.71 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Bread token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bread has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. Bread has a market capitalization of $9.71 million and approximately $611,492.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.67 or 0.03891186 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004018 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00056122 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00031060 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011352 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (BRD) is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.