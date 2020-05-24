Brokerages Anticipate Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($0.92). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03.

RCKT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of RCKT stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,431. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 2.27. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.