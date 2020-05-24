Brokerages Anticipate TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $559.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to post $559.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $581.93 million and the lowest is $543.15 million. TransUnion reported sales of $661.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $316,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 196,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $15,609,756.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,553,643.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,498 shares of company stock worth $22,591,027. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in TransUnion by 345.9% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 453.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,161. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

