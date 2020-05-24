Brokerages Expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Analysts predict that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will post $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year sales of $5.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. Citigroup upgraded Commercial Metals to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Commercial Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,048,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,429,000 after purchasing an additional 128,779 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,777,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,761,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,522 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,619.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 26.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,358,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,237,000 after purchasing an additional 489,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.20. 1,081,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,013. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.98. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

