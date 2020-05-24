Brokerages Expect Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) will report earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.56). Heron Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.31% and a negative return on equity of 56.85%. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. FIX initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “add” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,742,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,588,000 after purchasing an additional 380,860 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,434,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,064,000 after purchasing an additional 326,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,270,000 after purchasing an additional 54,068 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,577,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 555,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,175,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,116,000 after buying an additional 377,940 shares in the last quarter.

HRTX traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,696. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

