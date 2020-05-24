Brokerages Set Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Price Target at $64.88

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

In other news, Director Jan Suwinski bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.19 per share, with a total value of $74,380.00. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 636.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Thor Industries by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Thor Industries by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THO stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $81.94. The stock had a trading volume of 744,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 2.53. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $89.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.90.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

