Brokerages Set WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Target Price at $204.38

Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of WEX from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

WEX stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.73. 279,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.89. WEX has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.24). WEX had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $1,098,093.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,218.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $83,484.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

