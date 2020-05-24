Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21, Yahoo Finance reports. Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 449.67%. The firm had revenue of $106.13 million for the quarter.

CSU opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32. Capital Senior Living has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

CSU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.

In related news, COO Brandon Ribar purchased 82,355 shares of Capital Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $45,295.25. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 152,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,795.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 100,655 shares of company stock worth $57,969. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

