Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 24th, 2020

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cellcom Israel had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter.

NYSE:CEL opened at $3.28 on Friday. Cellcom Israel has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Cellcom Israel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

