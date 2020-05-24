CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.76.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CF. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th.

CF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,487,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.90 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 10.33%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CF Industries by 62.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,715,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,853,000 after buying an additional 2,962,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CF Industries by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,511,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,908,000 after buying an additional 2,673,165 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $46,054,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $72,347,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,114,000 after buying an additional 1,133,676 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

