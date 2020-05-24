Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $6.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 15.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%.

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $0.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Several research firms recently commented on CTHR. TheStreet cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

