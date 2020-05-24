Citigroup Boosts Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $3.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $0.55 to $1.70 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.90. 9,828,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,664,366. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.