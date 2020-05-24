CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $835,370.12 and $17,413.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001740 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003603 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000449 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043586 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,452,531 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

