Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.77 Million

Brokerages forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will report $74.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.73 million. Consumer Portfolio Services posted sales of $86.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year sales of $287.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $280.10 million to $295.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $282.22 million, with estimates ranging from $273.28 million to $291.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.36 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 3.11%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned about 0.30% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services stock remained flat at $$2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday. 4,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,806. The company has a market cap of $60.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a current ratio of 11.88. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

