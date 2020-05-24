Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Covanta posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Covanta.

Get Covanta alerts:

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.18 million. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVA. Stifel Nicolaus raised Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Covanta to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Covanta in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covanta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

CVA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.70. 868,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,720. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. Covanta has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,428.57%.

In other Covanta news, Director Robert S. Silberman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $194,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter worth about $2,597,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Covanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Covanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Covanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Covanta by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covanta (CVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.