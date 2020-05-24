Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Receives €39.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €39.00 ($45.35).

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAI. HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of DAI stock traded down €0.11 ($0.13) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €31.34 ($36.44). The stock had a trading volume of 5,709,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.65. Daimler has a 12 month low of €21.02 ($24.44) and a 12 month high of €54.86 ($63.79). The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion and a PE ratio of 89.54.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

