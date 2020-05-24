Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Receives €39.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on May 24th, 2020

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €39.00 ($45.35).

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAI. HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of DAI stock traded down €0.11 ($0.13) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €31.34 ($36.44). The stock had a trading volume of 5,709,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.65. Daimler has a 12 month low of €21.02 ($24.44) and a 12 month high of €54.86 ($63.79). The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion and a PE ratio of 89.54.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Analyst Recommendations for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit