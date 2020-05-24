DAPS Coin (DAPS) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and $216,025.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAPS Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbox, SWFT, STEX and Bitmart. During the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 69.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043583 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.48 or 0.03799327 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00056114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031058 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011362 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbox, SWFT, txbit.io, STEX and Bitmart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.