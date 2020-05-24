Datacoin (DTC) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datacoin has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $20,970.49 and $13.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003603 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000449 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043586 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

