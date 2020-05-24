DDKoin (DDK) Tops One Day Volume of $22,771.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 24th. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for $1.84 or 0.00020898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex and DOBI Exchange. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. DDKoin has a total market cap of $3.15 million and $22,771.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DDKoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.71 or 0.02097766 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00094463 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00183254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043583 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000165 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com

DDKoin Coin Trading

DDKoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI Exchange and Simex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.