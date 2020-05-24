Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Dynagas LNG Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.09 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLNG. ValuEngine cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Dynagas LNG Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DLNG traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 26,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,557. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.00.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

