Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.09 Million

Equities analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to post sales of $33.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.46 million. Dynagas LNG Partners reported sales of $31.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $132.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.63 million to $134.56 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $133.40 million, with estimates ranging from $132.80 million to $134.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.09 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 2.76%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLNG. ValuEngine cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.52. 26,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,557. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $53.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.00. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Dynagas LNG Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

