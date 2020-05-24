Dynamic Trading Rights Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $35,918.00 (DTR)

Dynamic Trading Rights (CURRENCY:DTR) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Dynamic Trading Rights token can currently be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dynamic Trading Rights has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Dynamic Trading Rights has a market cap of $19.88 million and $35,918.00 worth of Dynamic Trading Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043583 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.48 or 0.03799327 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00056114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031058 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011362 BTC.

About Dynamic Trading Rights

Dynamic Trading Rights (DTR) is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Dynamic Trading Rights’ total supply is 2,573,660,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,559,410,118 tokens. Dynamic Trading Rights’ official website is www.tokens.net . Dynamic Trading Rights’ official Twitter account is @TokensNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dynamic Trading Rights

