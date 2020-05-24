EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.50 million.

Shares of NYSE:ECC opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91. The company has a market cap of $152.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.99. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $19.41.

Get EAGLE POINT CR/COM alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s payout ratio is 161.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in a research note on Thursday.

In other EAGLE POINT CR/COM news, Director Scott W. Appleby acquired 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $30,653.00. Also, Portfolio Manager Daniel M. Spinner acquired 536,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $5,417,068.75. Insiders purchased 617,450 shares of company stock worth $6,303,837 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EAGLE POINT CR/COM

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for EAGLE POINT CR/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EAGLE POINT CR/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.