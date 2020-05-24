EDRCoin (EDRC) Market Cap Reaches $30,947.64

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One EDRCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. EDRCoin has a total market capitalization of $30,947.64 and $11.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EDRCoin has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Coin Profile

EDRCoin (EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash . EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

