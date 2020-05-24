Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Announces Earnings Results

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Educational Development had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter. Educational Development updated its Q1 2021

IntraDay guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.93. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $8.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $54.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This is an increase from Educational Development’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

