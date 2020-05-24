Elders Ltd Declares Interim Dividend of $0.09 (ASX:ELD)

Elders Ltd (ASX:ELD) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 25th.
ELD stock opened at A$9.25 ($6.56) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$7.51. Elders has a 52-week low of A$5.31 ($3.77) and a 52-week high of A$10.43 ($7.40).
Elders Company Profile
Featured Story: Management Fee
Receive News & Ratings for Elders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.