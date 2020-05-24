Elysian Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Elysian token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elysian has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Elysian has a total market cap of $66,469.90 and approximately $516,649.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $342.67 or 0.03891186 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004018 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00056122 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00031060 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011352 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a token. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

