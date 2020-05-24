Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.84 Billion

Brokerages expect that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will report sales of $3.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.78 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $4.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year sales of $16.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.04 billion to $16.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.30 billion to $17.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.87. 4,231,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.49. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 17,094,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,543,000 after buying an additional 239,920 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,705,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,429,000 after purchasing an additional 102,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,674,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,550,000 after purchasing an additional 156,577 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,189,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,583,000 after purchasing an additional 237,758 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $526,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

