Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Posted by on May 24th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.63. Emerson Electric reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $55.87. 4,231,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,819,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.51. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

