Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases FY 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its FY 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.18-1.19 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $443.867-445.148 million.Endava also updated its Q4 guidance to GBP 0.15-0.16 EPS.

DAVA opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.23. Endava has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $56.76.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Endava had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

DAVA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Endava from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Endava from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endava from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.89.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.