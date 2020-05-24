Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of GBP 0.15-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP 86-87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.70 million.Endava also updated its FY 2020

IntraDay guidance to 1.18-1.19 EPS.

NYSE DAVA opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.23. Endava has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average of $44.57.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.64 million. Endava had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Endava from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Endava from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Endava from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.89.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

