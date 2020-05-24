ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.15 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $76.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.12. ePlus has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.18.

In other news, Director Eric D. Hovde purchased 1,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.72 per share, for a total transaction of $56,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,250.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLUS. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

