Euronext’s (EUXTF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

May 24th, 2020

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Euronext in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Euronext from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Commerzbank cut shares of Euronext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Euronext from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

EUXTF remained flat at $$91.00 on Wednesday. 56 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312. Euronext has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $94.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.11.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues; and cash trading services, which include the provision of various marketplaces for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to directly buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

