Evonik Industries’ (EVKIF) Sell Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVKIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays raised shares of Evonik Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Evonik Industries stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.19. The company had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.83. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $30.72.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

