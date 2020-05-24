Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVKIF. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Evonik Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVKIF traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.19. 905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113. Evonik Industries has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $30.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

