Fiera Capital Corp (FSZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on June 25th

Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th.

TSE:FSZ opened at C$8.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.78, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$4.77 and a 1 year high of C$13.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.24. The company has a market cap of $885.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.29.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$200.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FSZ shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

In other Fiera Capital news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe Lemay acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,858.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,808 shares in the company, valued at C$195,076.25. Also, Director David Robinson Shaw acquired 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.95 per share, with a total value of C$160,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,870 shares in the company, valued at C$235,396.50.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

