FNB Protocol (FNB) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.69 Million

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. FNB Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FNB Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Allbit and IDAX. Over the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.71 or 0.02097766 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00094463 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00183254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043583 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,365,568,413 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol

FNB Protocol Token Trading

FNB Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

