GAPS 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.69 Million (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One GAPS token can currently be purchased for about $2.64 or 0.00029964 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. During the last week, GAPS has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $26.38 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00028404 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 85.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000287 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,831.73 or 1.00318780 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00075603 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000603 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GAPS

GAPS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

