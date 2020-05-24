Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) to Neutral

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PDD. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.91.

PDD stock traded up $8.70 on Friday, reaching $68.70. 24,950,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,191,887. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $18.46 and a one year high of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.45 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.16.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.39). The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 23.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth $366,109,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 60.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,255,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,190 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth $148,510,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 115.7% during the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,977,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth $70,492,000. Institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

