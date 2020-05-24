Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $7.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GPRE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Plains from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 853,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,287. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84. The company has a market cap of $312.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.92. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $632.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Green Plains will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III purchased 30,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,669.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Green Plains by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,093,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after buying an additional 331,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Green Plains by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 318,575 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,093,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 565,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 224,972 shares during the period.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.