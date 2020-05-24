GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on GrowGeneration from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GRWG stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,697,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,169. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.44 million, a PE ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 1.90.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.59 million. Research analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 1,349.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth $67,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.