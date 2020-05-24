Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.41 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) to report sales of $6.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.85 billion and the lowest is $6.06 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted sales of $7.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year sales of $26.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.29 billion to $27.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $26.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.03 billion to $27.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 74,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 41,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPE stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,814,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,252,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

