Homeserve (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Homeserve (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HMSVF. Citigroup downgraded shares of Homeserve from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Homeserve from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Homeserve stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90. Homeserve has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $17.29.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

